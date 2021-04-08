Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post sales of $43.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $47.44 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 206.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $208.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $249.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $356.85 million, with estimates ranging from $261.89 million to $495.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Piper Sandler lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.84.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after purchasing an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,728,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

