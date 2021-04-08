Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report sales of $28.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.86 million and the lowest is $28.70 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $20.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $151.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $152.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $215.48 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $229.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $8,665,636. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,858 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $103.43. 416,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.85 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

