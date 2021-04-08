Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Investors Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of ISBC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

