Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.18. Luminex reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,298. Luminex has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

