Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $266,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPRO traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

