Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $770.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce $770.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $782.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $758.30 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $709.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.01. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.