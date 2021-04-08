Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Southern Copper posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $83.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 577,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Southern Copper by 170.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after acquiring an additional 290,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

