Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

