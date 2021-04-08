Zacks: Brokerages Expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.55 Million

Analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will report sales of $465.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.10 million and the highest is $466.00 million. At Home Group posted sales of $189.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

HOME has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $585,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,666 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOME traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $26.46. 11,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

