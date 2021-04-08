Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($1.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. Eventbrite has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

