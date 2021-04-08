Zacks: Brokerages Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.90 Million

Brokerages predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will post $579.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $579.00 million and the highest is $580.80 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $605.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 2,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 483,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 468,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,198,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,626. The stock has a market cap of $699.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

