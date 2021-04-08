Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Earnings of $9.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will post earnings per share of $9.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $12.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.33. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $32.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.45 to $37.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $33.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.57 to $36.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

GS opened at $325.90 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.16 and a 200-day moving average of $263.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

