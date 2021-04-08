Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Announce -$1.22 EPS

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.80). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.69) to ($3.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,646,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,245 shares of company stock worth $7,637,704. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after buying an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after acquiring an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after acquiring an additional 186,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.00.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.