Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Announce -$1.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.80). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.69) to ($3.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,646,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,245 shares of company stock worth $7,637,704. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after buying an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after acquiring an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after acquiring an additional 186,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

