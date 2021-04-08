Zacks: Brokerages Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.96. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 291.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.02. 4,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $55.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.