Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) to Sell

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.87.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $151.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day moving average of $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.29. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,584.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,956,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,495 shares of company stock worth $26,595,961. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after buying an additional 984,232 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares during the period. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bill.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

