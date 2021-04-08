Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to Hold

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Emerson is poised to benefit from strength across its medical, life science, food and beverage, and residential end markets. Also, the company’s robust backlog level is likely to support its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Moreover, it is likely to benefit from acquisitions it made over time. In addition, it is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. Notably, the company intends to repurchase $0.5-$1 billion of shares in fiscal 2021. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, going forward, the company expects the overall demand environment to remain challenging, and anticipates witnessing weakness in a few automation end markets. Further, high debt levels can increase Emerson’s financial obligations. Foreign-exchange headwinds might affect its performance.”

EMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 117,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

