Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) to Buy

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Athira Pharma stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 311,111 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $18,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

