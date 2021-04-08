Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Iteris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.31.

ITI opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.93 million, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

