Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $1.50

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002582 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and $96,921.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,163.94 or 0.99934775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.00457934 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00323898 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.34 or 0.00782340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00101333 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,617,342 coins and its circulating supply is 10,587,842 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zano is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

