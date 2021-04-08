ZBG Token (ZT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $247,830.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $247,830.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00055876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.41 or 0.00629935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00083171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.