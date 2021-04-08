Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Zendesk alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $137.62 on Thursday. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $63.49 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $465,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,014.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,702,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,804,000 after purchasing an additional 443,430 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.