ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 5.5% Higher

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.85. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 808,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

