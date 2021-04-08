ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Kirk Norman Brown Sells 307,279 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 307,279 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $14,989,069.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,989,069.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $8,841,239.35.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

