ZPER (ZPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $131.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 157.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. ZPER has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $131.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 51.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00067509 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003551 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

