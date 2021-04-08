Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Zynex reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

ZYXI stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Zynex has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $534.08 million, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

