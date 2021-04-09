$0.02 EPS Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Everi posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

EVRI opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. Everi has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 3.08.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Everi by 6,631.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

