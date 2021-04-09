-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 164.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,868. The company has a market capitalization of $87.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.63. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

