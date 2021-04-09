-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.12). Vocera Communications reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $282,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,464.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,399,198.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,279 shares of company stock worth $5,729,778 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 406,165 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $9,316,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $9,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,319,000 after purchasing an additional 161,515 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $37.35. 489,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,030. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.75 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.