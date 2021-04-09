$0.19 EPS Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,080. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 226,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 69,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

