-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.33). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million.

SWIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.10. 191,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $556.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

