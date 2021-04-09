$0.29 EPS Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 197,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,028. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 184.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

