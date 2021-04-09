$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.15. Devon Energy posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 194,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,114,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

