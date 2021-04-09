-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.60). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

XENE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XENE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.39. 38,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,707. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $622.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

