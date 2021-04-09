-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.53). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Farfetch by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Farfetch by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737,367 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,600,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at about $89,144,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

