$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

