-$0.66 EPS Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.53). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ BCYC traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $28.38. 488,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $33.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,938. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,972,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

