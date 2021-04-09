-$0.66 EPS Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.53). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ BCYC traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $28.38. 488,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $33.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,938. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,972,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.