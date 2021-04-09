-$0.66 EPS Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.75). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $3,497,629.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,683,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,987 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,964. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.64. The stock had a trading volume of 615,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,355. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

