$0.71 EPS Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.02. The stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,945. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $72.72 and a one year high of $129.01.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $175,305.70. Insiders sold 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

