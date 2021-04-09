$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. HP posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HP to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in HP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $32.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

