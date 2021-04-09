$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.19. ePlus posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $452,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,284.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ePlus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

PLUS opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. ePlus has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

