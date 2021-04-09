$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $826.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $490.08 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $577.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.09.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

