$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $151.25 and a 12 month high of $242.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

