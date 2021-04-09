$119.78 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report sales of $119.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.26 million and the highest is $122.30 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $112.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $468.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.61 million to $469.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $472.43 million, with estimates ranging from $472.30 million to $472.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $39.03. 1,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

