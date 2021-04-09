119,700 Shares in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MTS Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 54.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,835 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 163.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MTS Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MTSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Monday, March 8th.

MTSC stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. MTS Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corp. engages in the provision of test systems and sensors. It operates through the Test and Simulation and Sensors segments. The Test and Simulation segment provides testing and simulation solutions including hardware, software and services that are used by customers in product development to characterize a product’s mechanical properties along with simulation systems for human response features.

