$12.27 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce $12.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.18 million and the highest is $14.14 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $12.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $55.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.28 million to $62.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $101.26 million, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $155.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday. Dawson James increased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620 over the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,354 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 21,977,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $516.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.