13,259 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after buying an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after buying an additional 285,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

