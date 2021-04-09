1,408 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,292,255 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL opened at $305.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $307.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

