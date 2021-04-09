14,119 Shares in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Blue Apron by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

APRN opened at $6.52 on Friday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $116.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.06). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The business had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 86,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $887,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,490.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,297 shares in the company, valued at $579,370.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

