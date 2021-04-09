15,194 Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54,348 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $71.33.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

