$160.30 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post sales of $160.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.70 million and the highest is $160.90 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $122.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $639.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.04 million to $643.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $668.06 million, with estimates ranging from $659.58 million to $675.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

MYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MYE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. 72,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,001,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

